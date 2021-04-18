Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Financial Survey

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 13.83% 13.40% 1.12%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.25 $6.47 billion $2.68 25.54 Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México $7.35 billion 1.05 $1.06 billion $0.82 6.95

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 1 1 0 2.50 Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 1 2 2 0 2.20

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 940 branches and 2,700 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, S.A., InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, middle-market corporations, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 1,350 offices; 9,448 ATMs; and 2,297 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (MÃ©xico), S.A., InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander MÃ©xico, S.A., InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico in September 2012. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander MÃ©xico, S.A., InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico is a subsidiary of Banco Santander, S.A.

