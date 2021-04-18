BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

NASDAQ:BANF traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $70.31. 84,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,439,054.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joe Goyne acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,266 shares of company stock worth $9,428,486 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

