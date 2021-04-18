Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of Banc of California worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of BANC opened at $18.24 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $923.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANC. B. Riley upped their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.