BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised BAE Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,683 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.