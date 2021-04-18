AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AZZ by 88.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of AZZ by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 549,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $454,848.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

