Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to post $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVY traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.60. 416,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,131. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $199.71. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

