Autus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,151.57.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,281.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,827. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,092.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,845.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,205.00 and a 52-week high of $2,296.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.