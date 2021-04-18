Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,484 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,369,000 after purchasing an additional 144,372 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $132,866,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after acquiring an additional 645,551 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

