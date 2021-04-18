Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,572 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.18. 267,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,943,641. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.