Autus Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $233.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.12 and its 200-day moving average is $216.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.