Autus Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

