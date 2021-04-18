Autus Asset Management LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

VYM stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $103.01.

