Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,341 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after purchasing an additional 816,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

EW stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.06. 6,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

