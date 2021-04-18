Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after buying an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after buying an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after buying an additional 886,996 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,099. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

