Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $192.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,099. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

