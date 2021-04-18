Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €67.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.76 ($80.89).

Shares of NDA opened at €73.16 ($86.07) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €70.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.32. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €42.43 ($49.92) and a 12-month high of €74.64 ($87.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

