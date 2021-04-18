Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $513.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $483.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $192.42 and a 12-month high of $516.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.