Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $135.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.83 and a 12 month high of $144.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.39 and its 200 day moving average is $123.24.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

