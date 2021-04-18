Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $71,000 in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,017 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

BHP stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

