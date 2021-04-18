AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $263,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 249,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,483,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

