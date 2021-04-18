AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.22

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.22 and last traded at $66.53, with a volume of 1133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.59.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,582,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,787,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

