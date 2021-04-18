ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report $120.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.11 million and the lowest is $119.35 million. ATN International posted sales of $110.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $558.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.63 million to $612.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $736.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATNI. Raymond James cut their price target on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 122.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. ATN International has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $795.22 million, a PE ratio of -250.10 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -618.18%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

