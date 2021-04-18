Atlas Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Atlas has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atlas to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. Atlas has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATCO. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

