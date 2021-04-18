Atheios Price Reaches $0.0017 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Atheios has a market cap of $66,498.42 and approximately $41.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,058.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,214.82 or 0.03950935 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.85 or 0.00486734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $929.11 or 0.01657398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.33 or 0.00587485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.19 or 0.00571180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00067784 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.14 or 0.00442645 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,003,108 coins and its circulating supply is 39,583,193 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

