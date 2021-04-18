Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Down 4.9%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 2,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 867,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $79,235.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,590.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,046 shares of company stock worth $301,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.