AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after buying an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $114,977,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $54,011,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.