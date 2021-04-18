Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 2,051 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $233.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,937. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.63. The company has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

