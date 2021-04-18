Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $10.56 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,289,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,398,641. The company has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.