Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for 2.0% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after acquiring an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.63. 2,709,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.65. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

