ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €445.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €445.00 ($523.53) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €509.70 ($599.65).

