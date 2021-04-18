Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.77. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $83.83 and a 1-year high of $261.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.