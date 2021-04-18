Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $136.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $135.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

