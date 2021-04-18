Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.23 Million

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report sales of $91.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 287.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $207.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $542.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $253.87 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $390.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 632,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,714. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.