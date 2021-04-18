Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report sales of $91.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 287.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $207.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $542.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $253.87 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $390.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 632,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,714. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

