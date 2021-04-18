Arqma 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,208.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded 83.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $166,378.65 and $2,208.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,978,264 coins and its circulating supply is 8,933,720 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

