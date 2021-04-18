Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,458,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,985,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,730,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,530,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,099,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

