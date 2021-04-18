Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Update

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

