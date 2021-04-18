Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Short Interest Up 83.6% in March

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, a growth of 83.6% from the March 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ardagh Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ardagh Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,058,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ardagh Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Ardagh Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARD opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $503.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

