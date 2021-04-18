Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,000 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 513,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS ARTH opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Arch Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

