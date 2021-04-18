ArcelorMittal’s (MT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 151,541 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 215,409 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 257,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 95,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 118,250 shares during the period. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

