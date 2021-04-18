ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021 // Comments off

Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.39 ($31.05).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.