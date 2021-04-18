ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,010,600 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 22,246,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 426.2 days.

Shares of AETUF opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

AETUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

