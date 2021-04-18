Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,923 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,611,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

