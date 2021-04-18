Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $134.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average of $135.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

