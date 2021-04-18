Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,500 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,097 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank comprises approximately 0.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 329,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,349,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 187,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

BXS stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

