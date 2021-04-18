AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.94. AptarGroup reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

ATR stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.76. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $99.11 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

