Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.77.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Baugh & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,284,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its stake in Apple by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 27,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 287,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,098,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Apple by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 474,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,992,000 after buying an additional 93,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

