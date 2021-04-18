Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.3% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 303.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,026 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

AAPL opened at $134.16 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

