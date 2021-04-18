APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.36

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 1347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of APi Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

