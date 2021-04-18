APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.36

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 1347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of APi Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
About APi Group (NYSE:APG)
APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
