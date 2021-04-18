Aperimus Capital LLC Has $8.45 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aperimus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,900 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 19.9% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aperimus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,940,000 after buying an additional 61,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.49. The stock had a trading volume of 881,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,726,344. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

