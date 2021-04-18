Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

